Former Allan Hancock students found guilty in 2014 Santa Maria murder case

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A Santa Maria jury took seven days to deliberate the fate of two former Allan Hancock College basketball players.

Ali Abdul Muhammed and Lavell Calvin White were found guilty of First-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Terence Richardson in December 2014.

The verdict was read in court just before 4:30 p.m. Friday.

The jury also found both men not guilty of Second-degree robbery and not guilty of First-degree residential burglary.

The jury could not come to an agreement on four other charges, one of them robbery and the other three burglary.

Afterwards, both defense attorneys were disappointed with the verdict, citing credibility issues with many of the key witnesses.

"Their credibility is very suspect," said White's attorney, Michael Scott. "They were all high on marijuana. They all had varying recollections of what occurred. They lied to law enforcement and there was very little corroboration of their testimony."

"Those people are all free. They gave multiple statements," said Mohammed attorney Lori Pedego. "Multiple changing statements throughout over the course of tghe proceedings and obviously we have credibility issues with those persons."

Prosecutor Stephanie Savrnoch declined to comment.

Mohammed and White will return to court for sentencing on Aug. 27.

They each face life in prison.

 

