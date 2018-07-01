Early morning shooting results in 9th homicide in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif. - The Oxnard Police Department says an early morning Sunday shooting results in the city's ninth homicide of 2018.

Officers responded to the 1900 block of Solar Drive for a possible shooting around 3:30 a.m. When officers arrived they found a 29-year old Hispanic male shot. Medical crews rendered aid but the victim died at the scene.

The suspect in this shooting is currently unknown.

Oxnard Police say this is the city's ninth homicide of the year.

Detectives are requesting anyone who might have witnessed the incident to contact Detective Ken Tougas 805-200-5669. You can also provide information and remain anonymous by calling the Violent Crimes Hotline at 805-982-7070 or Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.