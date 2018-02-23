Driver flees crash after Santa Barbara rollover

Santa Barbara police searching for a driver who rolled over his car and fled the scene.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara police are actively searching for a driver who rolled over his car and fled the scene.

This accident was first reported around 6:30 a.m. Friday on Highway 101 near Mission Street. Police say they got to the scene and the driver was gone. Officers are now searching for that male driver in the area around Oak Park.

Traffic was being impacted on the northbound side of the 101 while police investigate.

This story is developing and updates will be made to this article when more information is available.