District Attorney warns against scams after the Thomas fire

Thomas fire victims are being warned to be aware of scams that often occur. (John Palminteri/KEYT photo)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Those affected by the Thomas fire are being warned to watch out for scams that might cost them a big financial loss if they are involved in a fraudulent business.

District Attorney Joyce Dudley says her office is ready to investigate any person or business committing a crime related to the fire ranging from reconstruction efforts to price gouging.

"People 's homes have been violated and they feel violated. and they feel vulnerable, " said Dudley.

After the Tea and Jesusita fires, a prominent case of fraud was investigated and prosecuted involving Penny Estes. The D.A. says contracting work was promised but not delivered and customers were cheated out of their money.

This occurred between 2009 and 2012. Estes went to prison with a sentence of nearly 12 years for her conviction on 28 felony counts.

"To attack the most vulnerable in our community in this kind of way, to be this kind of predator is unimaginable yet they are out there. They are calling our most vulnerable community members," said Dudley.

The D.A. says as people are trying to recover, they are looking for help and hope people will be sensitive to their losses. In some cases however, those offering services are doing the exact opposite. "These people are predators. When there is a disaster, (they) come to this community and try to sell, like a carnival salesman would try to sell, something that isn't real, over priced and would make people feel even worse than before the disaster occurred," said Dudley. She is warning against fake phone solicitors too. "If you are getting a cold call like that I would be extremely skeptical. I would say thank you for the information and ask where do you exist on the web and look them up or call the better busi ness bureau." This is also a time when help for victims are mentioned in phony scams for charities. "Fraudulent charitable solicitation if someone calls you up from a fraudulent charity and seeks funds. If the funds are over $950. it is a felony," said Dudley.

Recently the county had a Resource and Recovery Fair . The District Attorney's office was there to talk about fire related services along with other agencies including those involved in public works, insurance and business.

To contact the District Attorney go to: https://www.countyofsb.org/da/

Assemblymember Das Williams has compiled a guide for help in a variety of areas and released them to the public.