District Attorney files complaint against fraudulent Lompoc "house flippers"

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Santa Barbara District Attorney's Office has filed a felony complaint against a couple from Lompoc fraudulently "flipping" houses.

Joyce Dudley has charged 44-year old Anthony Allen Robinson and 46-year old Heather June Robinson with 23 felony counts including conspiracy to commit contracting without a license, conspiracy to commit grand theft, diversion of construction funds, procuring a false instrument, securities fraud, money laundering, and identity theft. Dudley says the Robinsons took in excess of $500,000.

The Robinsons were arrested Thursday and are both being held on $300,000 bail. They will be arraigned on the complaint on Monday, July 2, 2018.