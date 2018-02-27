Crime

Deputies use naloxone to revive overdose victim

Drug also known as Narcan.

By:

Posted: Feb 27, 2018 03:05 AM PST

Updated: Feb 27, 2018 03:40 AM PST

ISLA VISTA, Calif. - Deputies credit an opioid overdose drug for reviving an Isla Vista man early Tuesday morning.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department, first responders from several agencies responded to an apartment complex in the 6600 block of Abrego Road just after midnight for a report of an unresponsive 20-year-old man. The reporting party told dispatchers the man had taken an accidental overdose of prescription medication.

A deputy then administered a single dose of department-issued naloxone nasal spray. That's when the victim's condition improved and the deputy could detect a pulse. The victim was then rushed to a local hospital, deputies said.

Naloxone Hydrochloride, more commonly known by the brand name Narcan, blocks the effects of opioids (both medications and narcotics) including drowsiness, slowed breathing, or loss of consciousness.

