Deputies arrest more suspects connected with string of home, car burglaries in Carpinteria area

Joshua Campbell, 19 years old, of Carpinteria (KEYT.com photo) | Johnathan Gibson, 29 years old, transient | Ryan Smith, 51 years old, of Carpinteria | Booking photos from Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office

Joshua Campbell, 19 years old, of Carpinteria (KEYT.com photo) | Johnathan Gibson, 29 years old, transient | Ryan Smith, 51 years old, of Carpinteria | Booking photos from Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office

Related Story Two suspects arrested and numerous stolen items found in a Carpinteria homeless camp

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies arrested three more suspects in connection with a string of home burglaries and vehicle thefts in the Summerland-Carpinteria area.

Johnathan Gibson, 29, and Carpinteria resident Ryan Smith, 51, were arrested just before 3 a.m. June 28. A deputy saw a car matching the description of one of the suspect vehicles associated with a burglary that had occurred the day before in the 2300 block of Whitney Avenue in Summerland.

The Sheriff's Office says Gibson, a transient, was found in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Smith was also found in possession of drug paraphernalia, authorities say. The white Volkswagen Jetta they were driving was reported stolen out of Summerland on June 26, 2018.

At about 9:30 a.m. June 28, deputies saw a second vehicle connected to the Whitney Avenue burglary traveling in the 4100 block of Via Real in Carpinteria. When they tried pulling it over, the driver jumped out of the car and ran away. Joshua Campbell, 19, a resident of Carpinteria, was eventually found hiding in a nearby grassy area with the help of a California Highway Patrol K-9 unit.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies arrested 19-year-old Joshua Campbell of Carpinteria in connection with a Summerland home burglary. (KEYT.com)

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies arrested 19-year-old Joshua Campbell of Carpinteria in connection with a Summerland home burglary. (KEYT.com)

The Sheriff's Office says the car Campbell was driving had been reported stolen from Montecito.

Investigators said all three men were identified as suspects in the Whitney Avenue burglary surveillance video. The homeowner had returned home from a vacation and called police after discovering the home had been burglarized. Investigators combed over evidence and watched surveillance video. They noticed several suspects taking property estimated at over $10,000, according to the Sheriff's Office.

All three suspects arrested Thursday morning have been booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.

Gibson and Smith were booked on charges of vehicle theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, possession of stolen property and resisting arrest. Gibson is being held on $30,000 bail and Smith is being held on $20,000 bail.

Campbell was booked on charges of vehicle theft, possession of stolen property, and resisting arrest. He is being held without bail.

Two other suspects, 23-year-old Michael Spenny-King and 23-year-old Leandra Beck were arrested on June 24 after deputies discovered stolen property at a homeless camp.

The Sheriff's Office reminds residents to keep the doors to homes and cars locked at all times.