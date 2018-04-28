Crime

Defedant from the fatal stabbing at Aloha Steak House appears in court

VENTURA, Calif. - Jamal Jackson appeared in front of a judge for the first time Friday. Jackson is accused of killing 35-year-old Anthony Mele at Aloha Steak House in Ventura. Friday’s hearing was described as bizarre behavior from the defendant.

As Jamal Jackson stood behind a partition in front of a judge, at first he was calm and coherent. He is accused of walking into the Aloha Steak House on Ventura's promenade, and fatally stabbing 35-year-old Anthony Mele in the neck while having dinner with his wife and daughter. His 5-year-old daughter was on his lap when it happened.

“No one expects to lose their life the way this happened. This is just evil,” said Richard Simon, Ventura County District Attorney.

The prosecutor asked for and got an increase in Jackson's bail from 1 million dollars to 3 million dollars.

“I think that this murder is different than most murders because most murders there is a personal reason,” said Simon. “But in this case, I think that everyone in the community was in danger from this guy, and so my feeling is that if he gets out, he is very likely to kill someone else.”

There was no defense attorney for Jackson at the hearing. He claimed his lawyer was out gathering evidence.

“There is no attorney that would say I have to go out and investigate,” said Simon.

When the judge decided to appoint a public defender, Jackson erupted. Jackson went from calm and quiet to loud and made unusual statements.

“Mr. Jackson suddenly lost his hearing, and he did not want the public defender to speak for him, he didn’t want a public defender, he wanted his attorney, and then he started rambling about having camera’s in his eyes and the FBI talking to him,” said Simon. “I think he is trying to play games with the system.”

