Crime

Christmas Day shooting in Santa Maria sends one person to the hospital

Suspects got away in a late model Ford F-150

Posted: Dec 25, 2017 10:47 AM PST

Updated: Dec 25, 2017 10:47 AM PST

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A shooting in the early morning hours on Christmas Day in Santa Maria sent a 29-year-old man to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Santa Maria police say the shooting happened at about 1:37 a.m. in the 1200 block of W. Bethel Lane. The victim suffered a minor gunshot wound from a small caliber handgun, police said.

The victim was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center where he was treated for the gunshot injury and then released a short time later. Police were unable to find the suspects and are asking the community for help.

Police say there were two suspects who fled the scene in a white, mid-2000's model Ford F-150. They are considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with any information on this crime is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department.

Additionally, information on this case can be given to Detective Dix at the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781. Tips can be left anonymously at https://www.cityofsantamaria.org/city-government/departments/police-services/requesting-service/anonymous-tipline-to-police.

