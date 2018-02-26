Carpinteria student arrested for making threats on campus

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - A Carpinteria middle school student was arrested Friday for making threats on campus.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office says a 13-year-old student was overheard by fellow students making a threat of violence involving a firearm.

The student was arrested on a charge of making criminal threats.

According to the Sheriff's Office, no "operable firearms" were found inside the student's home. Parents were notified of the incident earlier in the day.

The Sheriff's Office says patrols will be increased across all school in Carpinteria next week as a precaution.