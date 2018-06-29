Crime

Authorities bust cockfighting operation in Ventura County

3 suspects from Oak View have been arrested

Posted: Jun 28, 2018 09:37 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 28, 2018 09:37 PM PDT

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - Three men have been arrested after authorities busted a cockfighting operation in Oak Park on Wednesday.

Investigators from the Ventura County Sheriff's Major Crimes Bureau, Ojai Police, and Ventura Animal Services executed a search warrant in the 900 block of Santa Ana Blvd looking for evidence of a possible cockfighting operation.

Three men were arrested after detectives found nearly 200 roosters that had been prepared and trained for cockfighting, along with hundreds of additional hens and chicks.

Detectives say they found training supplies, cockfighting implements and controlled substances believed to be used for the purposes of cockfighting.

Authorities arrested 25-year old Luis Felipe Santillan for possessing roosters for cockfighting, possession of cockfighting implements, and possessing narcotics for sale. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 29.

Authorities also arrested 53-year old Pedro Robledo Cisneros for possessing roosters for cockfighting. Robert Rodriguez, 31-years old from Oak View, was also arrested for possessing rooster for cockfighting and possessing cockfighting implements.

Cockfighting is a “blood sport” in which two roosters specifically bred and trained for aggressiveness are placed “beak to beak” in a small ring and encouraged to fight to the death.

Police say that in organized cockfights, the roosters' natural instincts are often times aggravated by using a controlled substance, such as cocaine and will often wear long and sharp dagger-like attachments that transform their natural spurs into knives to inflict maximum injury. These blades are sharp enough to cause serious injury. 

