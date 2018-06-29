Crime

Alleged stalking suspect arrested in Orcutt after victim catches him peeking through window

Suspect had prior history with victim

By:

Posted: Jun 28, 2018 05:53 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 28, 2018 05:53 PM PDT

ORCUTT, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies arrested an alleged stalking suspect after the victim called police to report someone peeking into her home.

Raymond Kelly, 50, of Santa Maria was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on a slew of criminal charges after attempting to get away from arresting deputies.

Authorities say the victim was monitoring the suspect via surveillance cameras around her home in the 500 block of Union Avenue in Orcutt and could see the man enter her backyard and peeking into a window.

The incident happened at about 3 a.m. on Thursday, June 28.

The Sheriff's Office says Kelly has a history of unwanted contact with the victim going back over a year. He is now being held on a $150,000 bail.

Kelly was booked on charges of peeping, resisting a peace officer, and stalking.

Anyone with information regarding Kelly is asked to contact the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office at 805-681-4171. Investigators believe there may be additional victims.

