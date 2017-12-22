News

City of Santa Maria looks for input on downtown redevelopment with new online survey

Posted: Dec 21, 2017 04:12 PM PST

Updated: Dec 21, 2017 05:47 PM PST

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - While traffic around the downtown area is typically busy, people we spoke said there could be even more things to draw people to this area.

"Other than like maybe an occasional bathroom stop, Santa Maria's not really a big drawing in place," said Caleb Conforti-Armstrong who lives in Santa Maria.

To help change that around, the city of Santa Maria is now reevaluating its use of the downtown area

"We're trying to gauge what the community thinks and wants for the downtown - both for the streetscape and then also on the private properties, what kind of buildings, uses, parks, plazas and entertainment," explained Principle Planner, Neda Zayer.

The city is now using an online survey to help answer those questions. There are ten questions where residents and visitors can check off what they think the city's priorities should be when it comes to downtown. 

People we spoke with say they'd like to see more attractions for teens and young adults.

"Something fun that they can do and someway they can hangout with friends and have a good time instead of just constant food and clothes," Conforti-Armstrong said. 

"The Abel Maldonado is good for the kids, keeps a lot of kids out of trouble but my daughter is already 17 and they need a place for older kids to keep them out of trouble and keep them off the streets," said Santa Maria resident Rosa Rodriguez.

The city plans on compiling all the results and showcasing what the top responses are in March. 

"Our desire isn't to just put a plan together of what we want to see happen - our desire is to get feedback from the community and see what the desires of the community are, take a look at what can be done and try and mesh those two ideas together," Zayer said. 

The survey is available online until the end of the month..

