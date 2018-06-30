News

Central Coast newspapers react to Capital Gazette shooting

Hear from three local papers

By:

Posted: Jun 29, 2018 07:11 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 29, 2018 08:20 PM PDT

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Despite the digital age, you can still pick up local newspapers at grocery stores across Santa Maria.

For The Sun Managing Editor Joe Payne, working at a newspaper has been an over decade long love affair.

"We're about informing people and that's really what we care about the most - the truth - and sharing it. I always say we're always like historians in real time, trying to give the public a record of their community," Payne explained. 

As he sits next to a poster of Charlie Hebdo, Payne says attacks like what happened at the Capital Gazette in Maryland are upsetting to think about.

"We never want to become the story, we always want to tell the story. So to see them have to deal with that was difficult," Payne said. 

And he's not alone. The editor of San Luis Obispo Tribune, Joe Tarica, sent us a statement saying: 

As fellow journalists, we are shocked and saddened by the shooting that claimed the lives of five people at the Capital Gazette. We simply can't allow this kind of gun violence to continue, and we hope that our leaders will seriously consider how we might begin to change this climate. It is a painful statement on the current condition of our nation that the media is now literally under fire in the workplace, beyond all of the terrible tragedies that have preceded the one that occurredyesterday in Maryland. These are people who work hard for low pay in defense of truth in a profession that is a foundation of our democracy. We all feel their loss deeply. 

The Santa Maria Times, tells us they are now evaluating their security practices.

As the Santa Maria Valley’s local newspaper our staff works every day to engage the public and cover the events of our region. In the wake of Thursday’s deadly shooting at the Capital Gazette in Maryland, Lee Enterprises, the parent company of the Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record and Santa Ynez Valley News is evaluating its safety policies and how they apply at the local level.

Payne says the sun is too. "If there was ever somebody disgruntled with the paper, it's something we'd take very seriously."

 

As journalists like Payne try to move forward, Payne says he'd love to see the community continue to support them and the industry he loves.

 

"If there's ever a story you think we're missing, or a story that needs to be told, you can always reach out to us send us a letter, email or give us a call. We really are your friendly neighborhood journalists. We're here to serve the community and that's what we're all about."

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Slideshow: The 44th Annual Summer Solstice Parade

Slideshow: The 44th Annual Summer Solstice Parade

Slideshow: Amgen Tour races down Coast Village Road in Santa Barbara
Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Slideshow: Amgen Tour races down Coast Village Road in Santa Barbara

Slideshow: Baby Masai giraffe born at Santa Barbara Zoo

Slideshow: Baby Masai giraffe born at Santa Barbara Zoo

On this day: June 30
Arizona State Forestry Division via Getty Images

On this day: June 30

So those celebs are Canadian, eh?
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

So those celebs are Canadian, eh?

Most patriotic states in America
Tim Boyle/Getty Images

Most patriotic states in America

10 of TIME's Most Influential People on the Internet
Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images

10 of TIME's Most Influential People on the Internet

Mass shootings in U.S. history
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Mass shootings in U.S. history

Capital Gazette shooting
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Capital Gazette shooting

On this day: June 29
Mario Tama/Getty Images

On this day: June 29

Evolution of the iPhone
David Paul Morris/Getty Images

Evolution of the iPhone

Annapolis newspaper shooting victims
Capital Gazette via CNN

Annapolis newspaper shooting victims

2018 World Cup Group Stage
Dan Mullan/Getty Images

2018 World Cup Group Stage

Justice Anthony Kennedy through the years
White House archives

Justice Anthony Kennedy through the years

Best cities for 4th of July celebrations
Andrew Renneisen/Getty Images

Best cities for 4th of July celebrations

On this day: June 28
Mehmet Ali Poyraz/Getty Images

On this day: June 28

Best states for children's well-being

Best states for children's well-being

All in the family: Celebrity siblings
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images For Relativity Media

All in the family: Celebrity siblings

7 tips for healthy Fourth of July
iStock/spfoto

7 tips for healthy Fourth of July

World's most expensive automobiles
McLaren

World's most expensive automobiles