Brush fire burns near Ronald Reagan Presidential Library

Posted: Jun 27, 2018 06:13 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 27, 2018 07:35 PM PDT

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. - UPDATE

The Ventura County Fire Department says that all forward progress has been stopped and the Olsen Fire has been contained.

Fire officials say crews will be on scene throughout the night to mop up any hot spots.

Ventura County firefighters are working to put out a grass fire near the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley.

The fire broke out Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. in the hills north of Olsen Road, between Country Club Drive wests and Country Club Drive east.

Officials are calling this the Olsen Fire. Fire officials said the blaze is estimated to have burned 20-25 acres with the potential to grow to at least 50 acres. About eighty firefighters are on scene.

Simi Valley police officers have closed Olsen Road and are asking the public to avoid this area.

Fire trucks are staged along Presidential Way for structure protection.

Water dropping helicopters on scene making multiple drops to help extinguish the fire. 

