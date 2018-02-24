Anti-bullying concert delivers positive message to Santa Maria High School students

Antibullying concert delivers...

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Music filled the historic Ethel Pope Auditorium at Santa Maria High School on Friday.

The concert featured the group likemelikeyou, intended with a special purpose.

"We brought likemelikeyou to Santa Maria because the school has done such a good job with anti-bullying," said Don Denoyer, who coordinates the "We All Rise" program on campus that attempts to reduce bullying and violence. "The kids, they deserved it. They deserved an opportunity to be rewarded for all of their efforts on campus," he said.

According to Denoyer, bullying has dropped 80 percent on campus, through in large part by the efforts of the anti-bullying campaign.

"We started showing these kids how to use their voice, how to police themselves, how to be mentors with each other to make it a safer school," Denoyer said.

Helping to spread the message of anti-bullying are groups such as likemelikeyou, which joined up with Denoyer a few months ago.

"Music is a great way for us to come together and celebrate the opposite of bullying," said lead singer Greyson Bos. "It's to celebrate life and love and all of us in the a room having a good time."

Bos said he had a great time performing at the school and said the students seemed to be enjoying themselves as well. He added it's something students need now more than ever.

"There's a lot of negative things going on in schools and in general and I kind of just got fed up with it and I think everybody else is fed up with it as well," Bos said.

For students, they have been under constant strain from recent news about school violence. Just last week, an online threat at the school resulted in dozens of students being pulled out of class by their parents.

"A school is somewhere you should feel safe at because you go everyday, something like seven, eight hours you're there, so you should be feeling safe," Santa Maria High School student Leo Dancanongo said.

With so much pressure lately, organizers were hoping to give the students an opportunity to simply have some fun and enjoy the musical experience.

"It made me cheer up and feel happy inside," said student Jesus Torres. "This concert, I think it meant a lot to the school. A lot of help and a lot of support. With this, it calms them down and makes them feel good."

Hearing that the students enjoyed the performance was, well, music to Bos' ears.

"I started writing songs about my life and experiences that I've had and things that I've felt that other people could onnect with and I think the message of the band if for people to get into a room together and to just enjoy life," said Bos.

The Las Vegas resident said the band has appeared in various schools spreading the anti-bullying message in California and Nevada since joining up with Denoyer.

"I'm really happy to be a part of it," said Bos. "I hope to continue to be a part of the We All Rise program. It's a growing relationship and definitely it's something that I hope to continue to pursue."