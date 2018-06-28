News

Anderson Recreation Center building damaged by fireworks

Fire extinguished by Lompoc Fire Dept.



Posted: Jun 28, 2018 08:23 AM PDT

Updated: Jun 28, 2018 08:26 AM PDT

LOMPOC, Calif. - Lompoc firefighters worked to put out a fire started by fireworks outside the Anderson Recreation Center Wednesday night.

According to officials, firefighters responded just after 9:00 p.m. to a report of a brush fire against the building at the Anderson Recreation Center on the 100 block of W. Walnut Avenue in Lompoc. That's when crews discovered a large fire threatening the building. The fire broke windows and caused smoke to fill the building.

Crews were able to extinguish the blaze within minutes. Extensive charring was found inside the walls of the building, firefighters said.

The fire is being blamed on fireworks that were placed on the wall near the bushes as reported by witnesses. Those using the fireworks fled prior to firefighters' arrival, firefighters said.

The damage is estimated at $5,000.

 

