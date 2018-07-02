News

Abandoned house catches fire

An abandoned house catches fire in Santa Barbara

Posted: Jul 01, 2018 11:05 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 01, 2018 11:15 PM PDT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - An abandoned house caught fire on Santa Barbara Street. 

Santa Barbara City Fire says they received a call for a fire at 425 Santa Barbara Street for an abandoned residence just after 7:50 p.m. When they arrived on scene they didn't find anyone inside the house and were able to contain it within 15 minutes.

Eyewitnesses say they could see flames from the Smart & Final grocery store on Gutierrez Street. City Fire estimates about $50-75,000 dollars in damages. The cause is under investigation.

 

