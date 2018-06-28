Free glasses for children helps with summer reading and fall classes ahead

Free glasses for children in need are offered through the Santa Barbara Eyeglass Factory. (John Palminteri/KEYT photo)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Eyeglass Factory is offering free glasses to children in need.

It should be a big help for their summer reading and to prepare them for the return to school later this summer.

Owner Rick Feldman had to cancel his annual "kids day" health fair in December due to the Thomas Fire. That's where his eyeglass promotion was usually highlighted. It's a program Feldman has been hosting for more than 20 years and the store has served hundreds of kids with vision issues.

It's especially helpful to families on a low income.

Now he can restart the promotion and get children with either their parents or guardians in for eyeglasses and a checkup.

"We will do it in all three stores - year round," said Feldman. That includes Camarillo, Ventura and Santa Barbara.

He says, "No hassle, no paperwork. Just announce that you need them and you get them," said Feldman.

The stores are providing a large choice of frames the children can choose from and Feldman says they are "top shelf."

Working with local school districts, Feldman is helping teachers and their students by offering the glasses and with that, the assignments are understood better and completed on time.

If you need a prescription, optometry in Santa Barbara is adjacent to the Milpas Street location and provided by an Independent Doctor of Optometry, Dr. Kathryn Waters O.D.