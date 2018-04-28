Coast Village Road hosts shop local social

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Coast Village Road businesses host "Spring Fling - Shop Local Social" (Alys Martinez / KEYT.com)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Businesses on Coast Village Road hosted a shop local social event on Saturday.

The event focused on supporting locally owned businesses in the area after being forced to shut down on and off during the Thomas Fire and mudslides.

Merchants offered special offerers and activities to those who attended.

At the Montecito Country Mart, kids were able to ride a pony, get their face painted and pick up a free ice cream cone. A lemonade stand was set up, and all donations given were donated to the Montecito Union School and Cold Springs School.

Other merchants like Legacy and Allora by Laura gave out discounts and gift certificates.

Some of the businesses also donated a portion of their proceeds to the Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade.

"Having these types of events and then doing a donation is just fantastic," said Bobbi Bennett, from Gallery Montecito.

To donate to the Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade, click here.