Health precautions for pet owners during the Thomas Fire

Health precautions for pet owners...

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Information from the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department:

Pet owners should limit their pet’s exposure to the smoke and heed air quality warnings.

Pets in an air quality warning area should avoid long walks. The pets (especially small ones) will experience labored breathing in these conditions and this can result in dangerous particles getting into their lungs.

Outdoor dogs and cats should be brought indoors, at the very least, into the garage.

Ash should be brushed off pets coats and paws and then the pet should be bathed to remove any dangerous particles.

Animals with asthma or a pre-existing lung issue merit owners to be on high alert and veterinary consultation is advised.

Smoke and ash exposure to pets can cause eye irritation, coughing, difficulty breathing and even lethargy. Pet owners should consult their veterinarian.

Animals closest to the ground and those that are scent driven (constantly smelling with their nose on the floor) are the most at risk.

Ensure your pet is wearing proper identification at all times.

If you are evacuating, do not leave your pets behind. Contact the Animal Services hotline at 805-681-4332 should you need assistance in housing your evacuated animals.

PRECAUCIONES DE SALUD PARA DUEÑOS DE MASCOTAS

Los dueños de mascotas deben limitar la exposición de su mascota al humo y prestar atención a las advertencias sobre la calidad del aire.

Las mascotas en áreas de advertencia de calidad del aire deben evitar largo paseos. Las mascotas (especialmente las pequeñas) pueden experimentaran dificultad para respirar en estas condiciones y puede resultar en partículas peligrosas que entren a sus pulmones.

Los perros y gatos en la yarda al aire libre deben llevarse al interior, al menos, al garaje.

Se debe cepillar la ceniza del pelaje y patas de las mascotas y luego se debe bañar la mascota para eliminar cualquier partícula peligrosa.

Los animales con asma o problemas preexistentes respiratorios necesitan que los propietarios estén en alerta máxima y se recomienda la consulta veterinaria.

La exposición al humo y la ceniza de las mascotas puede causar irritación ocular, tos, dificultad para respirar o desorientados. Los dueños de mascotas deben consultar a su veterinario.

Los animales más cercanos al suelo y aquellos que son impulsados por fragancias (que huelen constantemente con la nariz en el piso) son los que están en mayor riesgo.

Asegúrese de que su mascota lleve una identificación adecuada en todo momento.

Si está evacuando, no deje a sus mascotas atrás. Comuníquese con la línea directa de Servicios para Animales al 805-681-4332 si necesita ayuda para alojar sus animales evacuados.