Local Lifestyle

Dive into your Central Coast summer adventures the safe way

By:

Posted: Jul 01, 2018 08:13 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 01, 2018 08:13 PM PDT

Dive into your Central Coast summer adventures the safe way

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - Central Coast families are heading to water parks to freshen up this summer, or celebrate the Fourth of July.

 

Staff at Paso Robles' Ravine Waterpark are gearing up. 

 

“We got live music coming, good food, should be a fun time,” said Ravine manager Steven Gifford. 

 

Gifford said they'll be hosting different events.

 

“We're having a competition where people create their own boats out of cardboard, duck tape and Styrofoam and we race them. That's on July 21st."

 

About 1,400 people visit the water park every day during the summer. Gifford assured they're also well prepared when it comes to safety. 

 

“We have around 30 life guards a day on staff watching the kids.”

 

He still advises parents to keep a close eye on their kids, though.

 

“We do recommend, if your kids are in the water, the parents should be in the water with them.”

 

As for the best rides....

 

“Families get to race each other on the Thunder Run which is four-person raft and you get to go down the raft together,” Gifford explained. 

 

“I love it so much," said one visitor from Virginia, Isabella Marquez. "I really like Thunder Run.”

 

“I recommend doing one of everything," said San Luis Obispo local Carlos Fernandez. "My personal favorite is the straight down one, I think it's called the Kamikaze.”

 

“Probably the Quadzilla, the four lane one," said another SLO resident, Emma White. "I just like the fastest one, it's unique.”

 

Park goers say the best part is -the wait time in line is only about 20 minutes or less.

More information on Paso Robles' Ravine Water Park can be found on their website

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Slideshow: The 44th Annual Summer Solstice Parade

Slideshow: The 44th Annual Summer Solstice Parade

Slideshow: Amgen Tour races down Coast Village Road in Santa Barbara
Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Slideshow: Amgen Tour races down Coast Village Road in Santa Barbara

Slideshow: Baby Masai giraffe born at Santa Barbara Zoo

Slideshow: Baby Masai giraffe born at Santa Barbara Zoo

On this day: July 2
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

On this day: July 2

Celebrities with July birthdays
Rommel Demano/Getty Images

Celebrities with July birthdays

7 tips for healthy Fourth of July
iStock/spfoto

7 tips for healthy Fourth of July

World Cup Round of 16
Francois Nel/2018 Getty Images

World Cup Round of 16

On this day: July 1
kris krug via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 1

"Families Belong Together" nationwide rallies

On this day: June 30
Arizona State Forestry Division via Getty Images

On this day: June 30

So those celebs are Canadian, eh?
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

So those celebs are Canadian, eh?

Most patriotic states in America
Tim Boyle/Getty Images

Most patriotic states in America

10 of TIME's Most Influential People on the Internet
Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images

10 of TIME's Most Influential People on the Internet

Mass shootings in U.S. history
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Mass shootings in U.S. history

Capital Gazette shooting
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Capital Gazette shooting

On this day: June 29
Mario Tama/Getty Images

On this day: June 29

Evolution of the iPhone
David Paul Morris/Getty Images

Evolution of the iPhone

Annapolis newspaper shooting victims
Capital Gazette via CNN

Annapolis newspaper shooting victims

2018 World Cup Group Stage
Dan Mullan/Getty Images

2018 World Cup Group Stage

Justice Anthony Kennedy through the years
White House archives

Justice Anthony Kennedy through the years