Dive into your Central Coast summer adventures the safe way

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - Central Coast families are heading to water parks to freshen up this summer, or celebrate the Fourth of July.

Staff at Paso Robles' Ravine Waterpark are gearing up.

“W e got live music coming, good food, should be a fun time,” said Ravine manager Steven Gifford.

Gifford said they'll be hosting different events.

“We're having a competition where people create their own boats out of cardboard, duck tape and Styrofoam and we race them. That's on July 21st."

A bout 1,400 people visit the water park every day during the summer. Gifford assured they're also well prepared when it comes to safety.

“W e have around 30 life guards a day on staff watching the kids.”

He still advises parents to keep a close eye on their kids, though.

“W e do recommend, if your kids are in the water, the parents should be in the water with them.”

As for the best rides....

“F amilies get to race each other on the Thunder Run which is four-person raft and you get to go down the raft together,” Gifford explained.

“I love it so much," said one visitor from Virginia, Isabella Marquez. " I really like Thunder Run.”

“I recommend doing one of everything," said San Luis Obispo local Carlos Fernandez. " My personal favorite is the straight down one, I think it's called the Kamikaze.”

“P robably the Quadzilla, the four lane one," said another SLO resident, Emma White. " I just like the fastest one, it's unique.”

Park goers say t he best part is -the wait time in line is only about 20 minutes or less.