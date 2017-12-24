Gingerbread house fills lobby of hotel housing Thomas Fire fighters

Gingerbread house fills lobby of...

VENTURA, Calif. - Ignacio Cortez and his staff have been building gingerbread houses for hotel lobbies for more than two decades.

This year his team's work is being appreciated by Thomas Fire firefighters and first responders staying at those hotels.

One of his giant gingerbread homes is in the lobby of the Four Points by Sheraton Ventura Harbor Resort in Ventura.

It is probably big enough to sit inside.

The gingerbread is made on site.

The giant gingerbread house makes the lobby smell like sweet.

It also makes a picture perfect backdrop for holiday photos.