Locavore Kitchen opens in Santa Barbara

Serving locally grown rustic food

Posted: Jun 26, 2018 04:24 PM PDT

Locavore opens in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A locavore is someone who eats locally grown or produced food, and that's exactly what the owners of Locavore Kitchen in Santa Barbara want you to do.

"We try to keep the menu as local as possible," said Executive Chief, Andrew Crawley. "The seafood being definitely local being right off the Santa Barbara coast and the meat is as local as we can get it." 

Locavore Kitchen opened on Victoria Street in Santa Barbara about two weeks ago and has been serving up local rustic California cuisine and comfort food. 

Some of the signature dishes at Locavore include the 'chicken n' waffles' and 'shakshouka.'

"Our menu changes because it's always fresh," according to Locavore's website.

Crawley has over ten years of culinary experience, working as an Executive Chief in Los Angeles to cooking on the television reality show, "Housewives of Orange County." 

“We are really lucky to be here, we've been embraced by the community so far," said Crawley.

The owners are planning to add beer and wine classes and food pairings soon to the restaurant. 

Locavore is located at 21 West Victoria Street in Santa Barbara next to the Ensemble Threatre Company and across the street from the Santa Barbara Public Market.

Locavore is open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The Lounge Bar is open on Fridays from 11 a.m. to midnight. Brunch is served on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information, click here.

 

 

 

