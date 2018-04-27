Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival promises A Berry Good Time

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - One of the most popular annual events in Santa Maria is all set to return this weekend. On Friday, the Santa Maria Valley Festival returns for a three-day run at the Santa Maria Fairpark.



“We are right about where we should be 24 hours from when we open,” said Santa Maria Fairpark CEO Richard Persons at a special media preview event on Thursday. "The Strawberry Festival is always a great time."



With a theme of “A Berry Good Time,” the festival will once again feature a number of attractions suited for the entire family.



As always, the festival includes a carnival, vendors, exhibits, attractions, food, and most of all, plenty of world famous Santa Maria Valley strawberries.



“Strawberries are the number one crop in Santa Barbara County and we're celebrating that," Persons said. “It's a huge industry for the county and the Central Coast. Everybody loves strawberries, so it's a fun thing to celebrate.”



More than 70,000 people are expected to walk through the Fairpark gates during the event.

Over the course of the three-day run, visitors will be able to experience many free attractions, including several that are new this year.



One of them is Chef Landry’s Cajun Comedy Cooking Show, which is putting a different spin on the festival’s traditional cooking demonstration.



“We teach through entertainment and comedy, so we'll do a comedy act while we're cooking, so if the husband who couldn't care less about cooking is there, he can get an enjoyment in the show and the wives can get the recipes,” said Scott Landry.



People who watch the show that will be held inside the Strawberry Festival might even recognize the Louisiana native.



“We get to do a little Food Network now and then, so some of our clients may have seen that. We've fed three Presidents and most of the country stars and Snoop Dog,” said Landry. “Come on out and we'll shake hands and have a great time.”



Also inside the Strawberry Pavilion is the Wildlife Experience presented by KCOY. The animal show is sure to be a popular attraction for visitors of all ages.



“We have a variety of animals from all over the world,” said Wildlife Experience founder Beverly Critcher “The theme this year is wildlife safari, so we're going to teach people about all kinds of animals from all of the continents.”



One more attraction inside the pavilion is free strawberry tasting. Visitors will be able to taste taste several local varieties of strawberries absolutely free of charge.



“It's community education,” said Nancy Machut of California Women for Agriculture. “Each grower has donated 4,000 berries. That's a lot of fruit!”



The Strawberry Festival is kicking up it’s entertainment up a notch this year.



On Saturday, up-and-coming country musician Coffee Anderson will perform on the Sun Center Stage at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.



Each day will feature a unique theme. On Friday, it’s Senior Day, with free admission to anyone 62-years-old and older. Saturday is Kids Day. Children from 6-years-old to 11 are only $1. Kids 5-years-old and under are free every day. Sunday is Fiesta Day, which will feature Hispanic music entertainment.

The festival opens at 12 p.m. each day.

For more information on the Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival, visit www.santamariafairpark.com