Santa Barbara County Jail changes the way visitations will be conducted with inmates

Posted: Jun 26, 2018 04:27 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 26, 2018 05:34 PM PDT

Santa Barbara County jail contact visits

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Jail is changing the way visitations will be conducted with inmates. Now some inmates will have contact with family members instead of talking at a distance behind partitions.

Santa Barbara County jail is now allowing contact visits where loved ones have the opportunity to touch each other.

“We starting giving the people that are the most deserving contact visits with their families,” said Rick Zapf, who handles jail operations at Santa Barbara County. “Last week we had a gentleman who has been here for a little while and his daughter and grandkids came up and his grandson hugged him for 10 minutes straight. I am not a real emotional guy, but it was really emotional.”

These so-called contact visitations started nearly six months ago. It is only available to a select few who have no disciplinary issues and have made a positive influence on the inmate population.

“Sheriff Brown and the custody command staff is passionate about giving inmates the tools to succeed once they are back in the community. We bring their families in, children, grandchildren, moms, dads, and in some cases, girlfriends, and we let them actually have contact,” said Zapf. “We feel by doing that it is keeping a family strong and together and when they return to the community its stable.”

Contact visitations are not as structured as regular ones. The visits can last longer as well. Up to an hour and 45 minutes.

“I think we are on the cutting edge of this contact visits,” said Zapf. “Throughout the United States I am sure it is not that common, but here in the area it is very uncommon.”

