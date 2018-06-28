Inspiring author shares story of surviving cancer and Montecito Mudslide

Aging in High Heels author and...

MONTECITO, Calif. - Beverlye Hyman Fead is an inspiring author and speaker.

Years ago she turned her passion, humor and cancer battle into several books and a blog entitled "Age in High Heels."

She wrote a book of the same name before surviving the Montecito mudslide.

She wasn't hurt, but Fead and her former record executive husband were trapped by mud in their condo near the Biltmore in Montecito.

They made do with the help of friends.

"It was pretty scary stuff," said Fead. "We were in Bonneymeade and Montecito Shores, and the mud was outside our gates on both sides, you couldn't go anywhere."

She gave a popular Ted Talk about surviving a form of uterine cancer and told her story to a crowd at Impact Hub in Santa Barbara.

When doctors gave her a couple of months to live she said, "People started leaving candles and food and notes and coming over and dropping food off and sending me the most wonderful letters, I felt like I had the privilege of being at my own funeral. I wish we could all hear that before," said Fead.

Here take away message has to do with inspiration.

" I love to inspire hope and give any kind of confidence to those who have just been diagnosed or going through a bad time the Phoenix does rise out of the ashes, and good things come of it," said Fead.

No matter what you're going through Fead recommends doing something creative to help you get through it.

For more information visit http://beverlyehymanfead.com