Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. The Founding Day Festival reenacts the original Founding Ceremony held in 1782. (Alys Martinez/KEYT.com)

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. The Founding Day Festival reenacts the original Founding Ceremony held in 1782. (Alys Martinez/KEYT.com)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara celebrates 236 years of history at the Founding Day Festival at El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park on Saturday.

The annual free festival reenacts the original Founding Ceremony held in 1782 and other family-friendly activities across the Presidio grounds.

The festival began in front of the Presidio Chapel with an outdoor Founding Day program featuring Los Soldados del Real Presidio de Santa Bárbara, early Californian dance performances, and the presentation of Saint Barbara 2018 by the Native Daughters of the Golden West, Reina del Mar Parlor No. 126.

"It's good to get together to remind ourselves of where we all come from and why that makes us a unique community," said Zach VanHarn, Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation.

After the ceremony, attendees got to experience what life was like in Santa Barbara during the late 1700s through living history stations featuring heritage gardening, colonial cooking, pottery making, and Chumash storytelling.