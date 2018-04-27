Building a disaster resilient community discussed with citizens

Award winning journalist Nicholas Kristof spoke to Santa Barbara area residents about building a reslient community Monday. He appeared at the main library, a Goodland Hotel conference room and UCSB's Campbell Hall. (John Palminteri/KEYT.com)

Award winning journalist Nicholas Kristof spoke to Santa Barbara area residents about building a reslient community Monday. He appeared at the main library, a Goodland Hotel conference room and UCSB's Campbell Hall. (John Palminteri/KEYT.com)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Two-time Pulitizer Prize winning journalist Nicholas Kristof shed some light on the recent disasters in the Montecito, Santa Barbara and Ventura areas in front of hundreds of local citizens Monday night at UC Santa Barbara.

It was part of a day of sessions and interaction with community members about the catastrophe this area just went through and what Kristof has seen around the world. The talks went into ways to build a resilient community.

The events were coordinated by UC Santa Barbara Arts and Lectures. Kristof writes for the New York Times.

Earlier in the day Kristof held a session in the Santa Barbara Library Faulkner Gallery with groups including Direct Relief, Vitamin Angels, and SEE International to discuss work those organizations are doing around the world t help those who have suffered from natural or political disasters. He was very impressed with the number of local organizations that are reaching out to solve world issues from their Central Coast headquarters.

Kristof spoke in Campbell Hall about his experiences in disaster zones in the U.S. and in other countries and how different areas try to rebuild or come back not just as a community but in personal lives.

"There is a study from Hurricane Katrina that gives us some more robust evidence," he said. "One of the measures of adaptability and resilience is the extent that people have social capital. In some cases it is family or in some countries it is a klan a network of friends or civic organizations."

Kristof said he was aware that Montecito is more than just a wealthy enclave and had many people renting, living in family homes that were handed down, or were middle class citizen in what was often called a glamorized and exclusive area. The levels of income and types of residents impacts have now been revealed which is helping political and community leaders create the rebuilding plans.

He also spoke of the mental impacts. " I think what we are learning is really critical even when there is no great stresser and when there is a stresser it is critical an that could be a mudslide or hurricane but it could also be someone losing their job or getting behind on their mortgage and losing their home. This is just so devastating to families. Those who can relay on people can come out so much better."

Not everyone has the means themselves however or beyond that, the means to find help.

"And if you look at family break down in surveys right now in polls," he said about the new data, a question is asked he said "how many people do you have and that you can really turn to in a crisis?" Kristof says the answer is stunning. "The most common single answer is zero."

He said the public does better when there is a purpose and, "stress and trauma are toxic."