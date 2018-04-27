Events

Building a disaster resilient community discussed with citizens

Veteran journalist leads three sessions

By:

Posted: Apr 26, 2018 01:40 PM PDT

Updated: Apr 26, 2018 05:53 PM PDT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Two-time Pulitizer Prize winning journalist Nicholas Kristof shed some light on the recent disasters in the Montecito, Santa Barbara and Ventura  areas in front of hundreds of local citizens Monday night at UC Santa Barbara.
 
It was part of a day of sessions and interaction with community members about the catastrophe this area just went through and what Kristof has seen around the world.  The talks went into ways to build a resilient community.
 
The events were coordinated by  UC Santa Barbara Arts and Lectures.   Kristof writes for the New York Times.
 
Earlier in the day Kristof held a session in the Santa Barbara Library Faulkner Gallery with groups including Direct Relief, Vitamin Angels, and SEE International to discuss work those organizations are doing around the world t help those who have suffered from natural or political disasters.   He was very impressed with the number of local organizations that are reaching out to solve world issues from their  Central Coast headquarters.
 
Kristof spoke in Campbell Hall about his experiences in disaster zones in the U.S. and in other countries and how different areas try to rebuild or come back not just as a community but in personal lives.
 

"There is a study from Hurricane Katrina that gives us  some more robust evidence," he said. "One of the measures of adaptability and resilience is the extent that people have social capital.  In some cases it is family or in some countries it is a klan a network of friends or civic organizations."

 
Kristof said he was aware that Montecito is more than just a wealthy enclave and had many people renting, living in family homes that were handed down, or were middle class citizen in what was often called a glamorized  and exclusive area.  The levels of income and types of residents impacts have now been revealed which is helping political and community leaders create the rebuilding plans.
 
He also spoke of the mental impacts.  "I think what we are learning is really critical even when there is no great stresser  and when there is a stresser it is critical  an that could be a mudslide or hurricane but it could also be someone losing their job or getting behind on their mortgage and losing their home.  This is just so devastating to families.  Those who can relay on people can come out so much better."
 
Not everyone has the means themselves however or beyond that, the means to find help.  

 

"And if you look at family break down  in surveys right now in polls," he said about the new data, a question is asked he said  "how many people do you have and that you can really turn to  in a crisis?"  Kristof says the answer is stunning.  "The most common single  answer  is zero."
 
He said the public does better when there is a purpose and, "stress and trauma are toxic."
 
Besides community help there are other levels of assistance that will help those in crisis rebound. "And some people who have a larger purpose or a larger connection and in some cases it could be a religious faith  or it could be something larger than yourself that you are devoted to and social capital," he said that could be a benefit others do not have.  But Kristof pointed out that  these kinds of connections seem to be declining.

"We tend to use metrics of income  or assets and   there's some evidence that losing a job is more of a blow to people than losing income  and psychologically it is devastating and it leads to self medication," said Kristof.  

There's also a newer phenomenon of social poverty.  "We are social animals and we are often to be disconnected to others and Facebook turns out to not be a substitute for others!"

The UCSB turnout was about 300 people in a room filled with those personally touched by the recent disasters.  Among those to speak were front line workers including Office of Emergency Management Director Rob Lewin, Abe Power and Tom Cole from the Bucket Brigade, and Ben Romo who is assisting community members in their recovery on all levels in a special center that just opened in Montecito. 
 
Some members of the audience also spoke including one woman who said she would never go back to her home in the Bonneymeade community off Olive Mill after this event and needed housing help.  Romo said he would meet with her after the speech and provide help.
 
Kristof stayed after the speech to talk to those who attended and guests.  
 
 
 

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Slideshow: Baby Masai giraffe born at Santa Barbara Zoo

Slideshow: Baby Masai giraffe born at Santa Barbara Zoo

Death and destruction left in wake of Montecito mudslides
Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Death and destruction left in wake of Montecito mudslides

Slideshow: Thomas Fire burning in Santa Barbara, Ventura County

Slideshow: Thomas Fire burning in Santa Barbara, Ventura County

2018 White House Correspondents' Dinner
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

2018 White House Correspondents' Dinner

On this day: April 29
Greg Fiume/Getty Images

On this day: April 29

On this day: April 28
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

On this day: April 28

Top 10 biggest movie opening weekends
Marvel via CNN

Top 10 biggest movie opening weekends

Sports champs who have visited White House
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Sports champs who have visited White House

LTI's list of the best London hotels
Claridge's via CNN

LTI's list of the best London hotels

Kim Jong Un, Moon Jae-in hold historic meeting
Korea Summit Press Pool/Getty Images

Kim Jong Un, Moon Jae-in hold historic meeting

On this day: April 27
Public domain via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: April 27

Easy ways to better your credit score
iStock/i_frontier

Easy ways to better your credit score

Surprising celebrity birthplaces
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Surprising celebrity birthplaces

The victims of the Golden State Killer
Sacramento County Sheriff's Department via CNN

The victims of the Golden State Killer

From beauty queen to Hollywood
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

From beauty queen to Hollywood

On this day: April 26
Cindy Ord/Getty Images

On this day: April 26

10 most climate-damaging foods
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

10 most climate-damaging foods

Can you guess the celebrity tattoo?
Georges De Keerle/Getty Images

Can you guess the celebrity tattoo?

Amazon acquisitions, products and services
David McNew/Getty Images

Amazon acquisitions, products and services

Trumps host their first state dinner
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Trumps host their first state dinner