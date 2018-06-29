Entertainment

Santa Barbara County Fair features three Neverland Ranch rides

Fair begins July 11, 2018

By:

Posted: Jun 28, 2018 06:01 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 28, 2018 06:01 PM PDT

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Fair will have a number of new rides this year, including some with a local connection.

Helm and Sons Amusements will bring several rides from Michael Jackson’s former Neverland Ranch in Los Olivos.

Fairgoers will have three rides to try out from the Neverland Ranch. The attractions include the Zipper, the Lolli Swing and the Spyder.

This year's fair will have 32 rides, including two large-scale roller coasters.

The fair runs July 11-15 at the Santa Maria Fairpark located at 937 south Thornburg in the City of Santa Maria.

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Slideshow: The 44th Annual Summer Solstice Parade

Slideshow: The 44th Annual Summer Solstice Parade

Slideshow: Amgen Tour races down Coast Village Road in Santa Barbara
Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Slideshow: Amgen Tour races down Coast Village Road in Santa Barbara

Slideshow: Baby Masai giraffe born at Santa Barbara Zoo

Slideshow: Baby Masai giraffe born at Santa Barbara Zoo

Capital Gazette shooting
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Capital Gazette shooting

On this day: June 29
Mario Tama/Getty Images

On this day: June 29

So those celebs are Canadian, eh?
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

So those celebs are Canadian, eh?

Evolution of the iPhone
David Paul Morris/Getty Images

Evolution of the iPhone

Annapolis newspaper shooting victims
Capital Gazette via CNN

Annapolis newspaper shooting victims

2018 World Cup Group Stage
Dan Mullan/Getty Images

2018 World Cup Group Stage

Justice Anthony Kennedy through the years
White House archives

Justice Anthony Kennedy through the years

Best cities for 4th of July celebrations
Andrew Renneisen/Getty Images

Best cities for 4th of July celebrations

On this day: June 28
Mehmet Ali Poyraz/Getty Images

On this day: June 28

Best states for children's well-being

Best states for children's well-being

All in the family: Celebrity siblings
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images For Relativity Media

All in the family: Celebrity siblings

7 tips for healthy Fourth of July
iStock/spfoto

7 tips for healthy Fourth of July

World's most expensive automobiles
McLaren

World's most expensive automobiles

Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018

Celebrities who are surprisingly related
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images, George Frey/Getty Images

Celebrities who are surprisingly related

On this day: June 27
Bill Ebbesen via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 27

9 ways to combat mosquitoes naturally
iStock/eprom_is

9 ways to combat mosquitoes naturally