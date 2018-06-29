Santa Barbara County Fair features three Neverland Ranch rides

Several rides from Santa Ynez Valley’s Neverland Ranch—the property once owned by pop singer Michael Jackson, who died June 25, 2009—will once again entertain audiences at the Santa Barbara County Fair. (Photo: Santa Maria Fairpark)

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Fair will have a number of new rides this year, including some with a local connection.

Helm and Sons Amusements will bring several rides from Michael Jackson’s former Neverland Ranch in Los Olivos.

Fairgoers will have three rides to try out from the Neverland Ranch. The attractions include the Zipper, the Lolli Swing and the Spyder.

This year's fair will have 32 rides, including two large-scale roller coasters.

The fair runs July 11-15 at the Santa Maria Fairpark located at 937 south Thornburg in the City of Santa Maria.