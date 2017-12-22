Entertainment

Petaluma fire crew hits the right note with Cajun music on a Thomas fire break

Palace restaurant street scene attracts a crowd

Posted: Dec 21, 2017 08:04 PM PST

Updated: Dec 22, 2017 03:04 PM PST

A Petaluma crew on a break from the Thomas fire shows off its Cajun music talents in Santa Barbara. (Sheryl Shroeder photo)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A fire crew from Petaluma picked up some instruments and showed off a Cajun beat Tuesday night. They were on a break from the Thomas fire.

The firefighters were outside the Santa Barbara Palace Grill restaurant after dinner.

Musician Michael Gutin is a fixture there on Tuesday with his accordion and an array of back up instruments.

The firefighters each grabbed something to add to the beat including a washboard, triangle, and Tamborine.

Serve Sheryl Schroeder was outside with her camera to capture the moment.

She says firefighters from Santa Rosa were also part of the group and enjoyed the meal and music as well. 

Inside Schroeder is the dessert specialist and made the firefighters a special plate with an artistic fire-inspired chocolate outline.

The firefighters from six different states are sometimes on 24-hour shifts before they can get a longer break.  Many have gone into Santa Barbara for dinners.

They have quickly been greeted by local residents who have patted them on the backs and at times applauded their arrival at the dinner tables.

The Palace staff said several customers pitched in to cover the bill.

Copyright © 2017 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


