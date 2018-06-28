Conservation

Ellwood Monarch Butterfly Grove receives $3.9 million in restoration funds

GOLETA, Calif. - California Governor Jerry Brown signed the State Budget that included $3.9 million in funding for the Ellwood Monarch Butterfly Grove in Goleta.

The City of Goleta commends Senator Hannah-Beth Jackon on advocating for these funds which will now help address the management and restoration actions related to the butterfly habitat at Ellwood Mesa that was affected by the drought.

“The City of Goleta is grateful for the leadership of Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson in securing funding for this important project," said Paula Perotte, Mayor of Goleta. "The Ellwood Monarch Butterfly Grove is a precious resource within our City limits that we must carefully and thoughtfully work to protect in perpetuity. 

Perotte says these funds will create a robust outreach process during the development of the management plan and also provide assistance in the restoration process.

“The people of Goleta have had a longstanding commitment to preserving this critical habitat for the extraordinary Monarch butterfly, said Senator Jackson. "I have been privileged to participate in that process and I am committed to ensuring the continued enjoyment of this area, both for the butterflies and those who appreciate them.”

