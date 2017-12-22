Health

N-95 Mask distribution sites for those affected by Thomas Fire

Step-by-step directions to wear mask properly

Posted: Dec 07, 2017 03:35 PM PST

Updated: Dec 22, 2017 11:39 AM PST

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - LATEST UPDATE

Sites for distribution of N-95 masks for Dec. 18-23:

Santa Barbara County:

  1. Goleta Valley Community Center -
    • 09:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
  2. Goleta City Hall  at 130 Cremona Dr # B
    • 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (Mon-Thurs)
  3. Santa Barbara Public Library at 40 E. Anapamu Street
    • 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. (Mon-Thurs)
    • 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (Friday)
  4. Carpinteria Library
    • 10:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. (Monday)
    • 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (Tuesday, Thursday, Friday)
    • 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (Saturday)
  5. CVS in Buellton at 218 East Highway 246
    • 8 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. (Mon-Sun)

The N-95 masks require a tight seal to be effective and as a result, the available adult sized masks will provide only limited protection for most children. N-95 masks when fitted properly provide some protection from the fine particles in smoke. Ordinary dust masks and surgical masks do not provide this protection.

Agricultural and other outdoor workers may need to use a new mask daily.

To date, 300,000 N-95 masks have been distributed in Santa Barbara County. These masks may be safely reused under the following conditions:

The N95 masks can be reused as long as they are still dry and able to create an airtight seal around the face.

Discard the mask and get a new one if:

  • It becomes wet/soiled (sweat, mucus, etc.)
  • It is bent out of shape and no longer able to create an airtight seal around the face

Here are resources to check the current air quality in your area:

Mask Distribution Sites in Ventura County

For information on N95 distribution sites, click on the following link: http://venturacountyrecovers.org/free-particulate-mask-distribution-locations/

--------------------------------------

ORIGINAL POST

On Friday, as on Thursday, masks were given out to people struggling with the choking smoke and dirty air from the Thomas Fire. 47,000 masks were handed out Thursday, at least 25,000 more were distributed on Friday.

Click here to view step-by-step directions for using a  N-95 mask.

Masks designed to filter out some of the particulates in the air were available for free at three locations in southern Santa Barbara County.  They are being donated by local aid group Direct Relief.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is asking people to give priority to those with pulmonary problems. Air Quality Warnings issued earlier in the week remain in effect as smoke from the fire continues to blanket the air over Santa Barbara.

The masks are designed to offer some limited protection from fine particles in smoke but only when fitted properly.

Approximately, 50,000 masks have been distributed throughout the region to date.

