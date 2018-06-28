"Know your Status" on National HIV Testing Day

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. The Pacific Pride Foundation suggests people get HIV testing regularly. (Ryder Christ/KEYT.com)

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - June 27 is observed as National HIV Testing Day, and the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is urging community members to get tested and "know their status".

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about one in seven people in the United States who have HIV don't know they are HIV positive. The CDC recommends anyone between the ages of 13 and 64 to get tested for HIV at least once as part of a healthy routine.

The Pacific Pride Foundation urges anyone who is sexually active, no matter their sexual orientation, should get tested at least every six months. Councilors say six months is the recommended time since that is how long it takes for the virus to show up on test results.

Health practitioners say they've seen a spike in teens and young adults contracting HIV, possibly due to not living through the AIDS epidemic.

"So those who lived through the AIDS crisis obviously developed a bit of collective trauma around the loss of so many to AIDS and our current younger generations are a little bit less in touch with that memory, that culture memory of the loss," said Patrick Lyra Lainer, LGBTQ+ Program Manager at Pacific Pride.

Lainer says sexual education and making HIV testing a routine in someone's health is important.

"Sometimes our HIV work in education becomes really important to that population who are teenagers or 18-24-year-olds who are sometimes seeing a little more of a spike in contracting HIV more than what we statistically hope for," said Lainer.

The Pacific Pride Foundation offers free and anonymous HIV testing every day at both their Santa Barbara and Santa Maria locations.

Colette Schabram, Executive Director at Pacific Pride, says the test can be administered in two ways; blood being drawn by a finger prick or a mouth swab. Both tests take about 20 minutes.

The following are risk factors in attracting HIV.

Men who have sex with other men

Sex with an HIV-positive partner

More than one sex partner

Injection drug use

Diagnosed with or sought treatment for another sexually transmitted disease such as Gonorrhea, Syphilis, and Chlamydia

Schabram says PrEP is an option for those who have multiple sexual partners or are worried of contracting HIV.

According to the CDC, PrEP or Pre-exposure prophylaxis is a daily medicine that can reduce the chances of getting HIV. Daily PrEP use can lower the risk of getting HIV from sex by more than 90% and 70% for injection drug users. PrEP combined with the use of condoms can also lower the chances of getting HIV.

The Pacific Pride Foundation offers free condoms at both their locations.

Schabram says Pacific Pride can work with individuals who are interesting in taking PrEP. She says in some situations PrEP could be available for free for some individuals.

