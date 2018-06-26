Health Department lifts advisories for sport-harvested bivalve shellfish for Santa Barbara Co.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The California Department of Health has lifted all health advisories related to sport-harvested bivalve shellfish in Santa Barbara County.

The warnings were issued because of the dangerous levels of PSP, or paralytic shellfish poisoning, a naturally occurring toxin that can cause illness or death.

Health officials say that recent testing shows PSP toxins have decreased to safe or undetectable levels. The advisories were listed for whole scallops and all clams.

The warning against eating sport-harvested razor clams from Del Norte and Humboldt counties remains in effect due to dangerous levels of domoic acid. For more information, visit click here.

The California Department of Public Health says these warnings do not apply to commercially sold clams, mussels, scallops or oysters from approved sources. The CDPH explains that shellfish sold by certified harvesters and dealers are subjected to frequent mandatory testing to monitor for toxins.

PSP toxins affect the central nervous system, producing a tingling around the mouth and fingertips within a few minutes to a few hours after eating toxic shellfish. These symptoms are typically followed by loss of balance, lack of muscular coordination, slurred speech and difficulty swallowing. In severe poisonings, complete muscular paralysis and death from asphyxiation can occur. - California Department of Public Health

To get the most current information on shellfish advisories and quarantines, call CDPH's Shellfish Information Line at 800-553-4133.

Other counties included in the health advisory lift were Sonoma and Santa Cruz counties.