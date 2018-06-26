Health

Health Department lifts advisories for sport-harvested bivalve shellfish for Santa Barbara Co.

Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning toxins at safe level

By:
  • Newsroom Staff

Posted: Jun 26, 2018 03:20 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 26, 2018 03:20 PM PDT

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The California Department of Health has lifted all health advisories related to sport-harvested bivalve shellfish in Santa Barbara County.

The warnings were issued because of the dangerous levels of PSP, or paralytic shellfish poisoning, a naturally occurring toxin that can cause illness or death.

Health officials say that recent testing shows PSP toxins have decreased to safe or undetectable levels. The advisories were listed for whole scallops and all clams.

The warning against eating sport-harvested razor clams from Del Norte and Humboldt counties remains in effect due to dangerous levels of domoic acid. For more information, visit click here.

The California Department of Public Health says these warnings do not apply to commercially sold clams, mussels, scallops or oysters from approved sources. The CDPH explains that shellfish sold by certified harvesters and dealers are subjected to frequent mandatory testing to monitor for toxins.

PSP toxins affect the central nervous system, producing a tingling around the mouth and fingertips within a few minutes to a few hours after eating toxic shellfish. These symptoms are typically followed by loss of balance, lack of muscular coordination, slurred speech and difficulty swallowing. In severe poisonings, complete muscular paralysis and death from asphyxiation can occur.

- California Department of Public Health

To get the most current information on shellfish advisories and quarantines, call CDPH's Shellfish Information Line at 800-553-4133.

Other counties included in the health advisory lift were Sonoma and Santa Cruz counties.

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Slideshow: The 44th Annual Summer Solstice Parade

Slideshow: The 44th Annual Summer Solstice Parade

Slideshow: Amgen Tour races down Coast Village Road in Santa Barbara
Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Slideshow: Amgen Tour races down Coast Village Road in Santa Barbara

Slideshow: Baby Masai giraffe born at Santa Barbara Zoo

Slideshow: Baby Masai giraffe born at Santa Barbara Zoo

Mass shootings in U.S. history
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Mass shootings in U.S. history

Capital Gazette shooting
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Capital Gazette shooting

On this day: June 29
Mario Tama/Getty Images

On this day: June 29

So those celebs are Canadian, eh?
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

So those celebs are Canadian, eh?

Evolution of the iPhone
David Paul Morris/Getty Images

Evolution of the iPhone

Annapolis newspaper shooting victims
Capital Gazette via CNN

Annapolis newspaper shooting victims

2018 World Cup Group Stage
Dan Mullan/Getty Images

2018 World Cup Group Stage

Justice Anthony Kennedy through the years
White House archives

Justice Anthony Kennedy through the years

Best cities for 4th of July celebrations
Andrew Renneisen/Getty Images

Best cities for 4th of July celebrations

On this day: June 28
Mehmet Ali Poyraz/Getty Images

On this day: June 28

Best states for children's well-being

Best states for children's well-being

All in the family: Celebrity siblings
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images For Relativity Media

All in the family: Celebrity siblings

7 tips for healthy Fourth of July
iStock/spfoto

7 tips for healthy Fourth of July

World's most expensive automobiles
McLaren

World's most expensive automobiles

Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018

Celebrities who are surprisingly related
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images, George Frey/Getty Images

Celebrities who are surprisingly related

On this day: June 27
Bill Ebbesen via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 27