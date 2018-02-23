Donations come in hot at a Doctors Without Walls fundraiser

The Red Piano bar was hot with music on a chilly night to help Doctors Without Walls cause for homeless health issues. (John Palminteri/KEYT.com)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Some hot music heated up a fundraiser on a cold night in Santa Barbara.

The Red Piano Bar on State Street was packed with supporters for a Doctors Without Walls Santa Barbara Street Medicine event.

Those attending were able to come in from a frigid night to help the cause and their tips were going right to work this winter season.

" It's giving us extra money. We operate on a very tiny budget but but last year we had 2000 visits, almost 1000 of them were unique. All of our medication is delivered for free and our services are free for those who need it even those who are in shelters." said Executive Director Maria Long.

The Red Piano staff helped out by letting some doctors behind he couner to be guest bar tenders to encourage more donations.

This week the group has also been handing ot 700 pairs of thermal socks for those living on the streets.

Doctors Without Walls is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year and has many unique events like this planned in the months ahead.