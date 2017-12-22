Health

Boil Water Notice canceled for Shandon in SLO County after water system is damaged

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - UPDATE

San Luis Obispo County officials canceled the Boil Water Notice for Shandon on Friday. The water is now safe to drink.

The SLO County Public Works Department says:

Because water flow was disrupted, flushing of the system was done to remove sediment and assist in maintaining water quality and clarity. You may experience discolored water, but it is not a health hazard. The Department of Public Works recommends running the hot and cold water faucets in your home for five to ten minutes to clear any discolored water from your pipes.

The notice was issued on Dec. 19 after Shandon's main water line was damaged by a contractor working nearby.

---------------------------------

ORIGINAL STORY

A Boil Water Notice has been issued for the residents of Shandon in San Luis Obispo County after the town's main water line was damaged Tuesday.

SLO County officials said a contractor working near the San Juan Creek Bridge on Centre Street at 9 a.m. accidentally damaged the main water line causing the water system to lose pressure.

It's unknown how the contractor damaged the water line.

County crews are working to isolate the break from other parts of the water system including providing state water to areas east of San Juan Creek Bridge until the water line can be repaired.

Officials say when water system pressure returns, Shandon residents should boil their tap water for drinking and cooking purposes as a safety precaution until testing results are available on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017. Alternatively, residents can use bottled water for drinking and cooking.

